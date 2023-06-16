Truist Financial Corp Has $135.80 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,661,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 39,615 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $135,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $126.56 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

