Truist Financial Corp Has $157.86 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $157,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

COST stock opened at $529.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

