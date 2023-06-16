Truist Financial Corp Has $522.81 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,789 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of AbbVie worth $522,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average of $153.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

