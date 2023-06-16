Truist Financial Corp Has $75.67 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,585 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $75,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

