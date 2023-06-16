Truist Financial Corp Has $91.42 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102,125 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $91,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $214.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.71. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

