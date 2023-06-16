Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 507,159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $130,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

