Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 28,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of NXP Semiconductors worth $94,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $195.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

