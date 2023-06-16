Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $79,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average of $133.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

