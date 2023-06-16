Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $80,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 30,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $783.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $758.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.93 and a 52 week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

