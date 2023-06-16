Truist Financial Corp Purchases 105,659 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,659 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $400,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $143.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

