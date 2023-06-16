Truist Financial Corp Purchases 151,777 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,777 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.43% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $125,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

