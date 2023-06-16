Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Travelers Companies worth $83,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $108,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $175.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

