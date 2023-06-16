Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,998 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Chevron worth $420,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.76. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

