Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,416 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $86,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.