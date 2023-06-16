Truist Financial Corp Sells 146,979 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146,979 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $385,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average is $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

