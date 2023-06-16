Truist Financial Corp Sells 155,044 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $422,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $406.73 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The company has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.05 and its 200-day moving average is $371.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

