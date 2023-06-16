Truist Financial Corp Sells 22,573 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $83,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Johns Hopkins University raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.3% in the 4th quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,425,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,097,000 after purchasing an additional 888,658 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,330,000 after purchasing an additional 620,034 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

