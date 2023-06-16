Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,605 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of KLA worth $110,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $472.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.10. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $482.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

