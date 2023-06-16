Truist Financial Corp Sells 55,158 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,158 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of Discover Financial Services worth $119,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $117.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

