Truist Financial Corp Sells 55,956 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,956 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $80,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.91 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

