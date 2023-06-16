Truist Financial Corp Sells 68,330 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $241,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Fithian LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,321,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 64,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

