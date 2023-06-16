Truist Financial Corp Sells 71,591 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,591 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of HCA Healthcare worth $128,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

NYSE HCA opened at $285.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $296.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

