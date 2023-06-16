Truist Financial Corp Sells 91,991 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,991 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $107,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.49. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

