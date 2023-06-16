Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,952 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $127,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

