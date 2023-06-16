Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of L3Harris Technologies worth $112,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $193.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

