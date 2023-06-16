Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $114,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

VO opened at $218.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

