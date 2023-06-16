U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $94,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

