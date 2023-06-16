UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

UniCredit stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

UniCredit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

