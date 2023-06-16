United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UMC. HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

NYSE UMC opened at $8.93 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.30.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

