UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.92 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.03. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.97 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $465.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.40. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

