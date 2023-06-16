UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Cut by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 7.5% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

UNH stock opened at $465.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

