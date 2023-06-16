UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Cut by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.1% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $73,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $465.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $433.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

