UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $465.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.40. The firm has a market cap of $433.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

