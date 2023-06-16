UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.96. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE UNH opened at $465.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.96 and its 200 day moving average is $495.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.



