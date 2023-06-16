Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Gap Up to $140.97

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.97, but opened at $145.74. Universal Health Services shares last traded at $151.39, with a volume of 335,545 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

