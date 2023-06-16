Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $114.02 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.