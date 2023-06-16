Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.42. Valneva shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 1,740 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Valneva Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
