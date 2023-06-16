Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Valuence Merger Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

