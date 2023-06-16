VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (MOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Wide Moat Focus index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

