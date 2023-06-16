Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

