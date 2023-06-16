Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Up 45.0% in May

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,200 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

