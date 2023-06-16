Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.66% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $105,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

