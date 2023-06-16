Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $201.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $158.95 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

