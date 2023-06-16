Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:VONE opened at $201.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $158.95 and a 52-week high of $201.68.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
