Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

