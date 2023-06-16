Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Alamar Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,101,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,917,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,624,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $406.73 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $407.93. The stock has a market cap of $309.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.05 and a 200 day moving average of $371.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

