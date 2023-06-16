Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $386,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $406.73 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.36. The stock has a market cap of $309.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

