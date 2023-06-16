Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 160,406 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

