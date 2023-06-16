Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 104,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Vasta Platform Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ VSTA opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
