Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 104,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Vasta Platform Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

