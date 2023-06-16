Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Update

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 372,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Vera Bradley Price Performance
Shares of VRA stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.
See Also
