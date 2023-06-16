Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Update

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 372,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

