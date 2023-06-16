Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verastem in a report on Monday, May 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

VSTM opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $181.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $9,487,000,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verastem by 86.5% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

